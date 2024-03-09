Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SRCL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

