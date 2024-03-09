Stephen Stout Sells 16,004 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

