Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 215.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 537,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $4,541,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

