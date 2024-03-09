SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $870.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 210.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 351,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,052,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after buying an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.