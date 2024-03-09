Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00.
SPT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
