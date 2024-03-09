Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sprout Social by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

