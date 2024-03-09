SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

SWTX stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

