Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Splunk by 101.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

