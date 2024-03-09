Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25, reports. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. Spire Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240-0.110 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.360–0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $12.68 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 998,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 725,343 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 483,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 430,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

