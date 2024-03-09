SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.24

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.24 and last traded at $128.05, with a volume of 85209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

