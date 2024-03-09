SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,121,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,670. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

