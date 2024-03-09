SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.76

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 9244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

