SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.24

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 1239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $802.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,047,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

