SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPSM opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
