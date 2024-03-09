SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.83% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 490,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 84,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $143.30.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

