SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $387.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $392.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

