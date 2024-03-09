SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

