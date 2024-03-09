SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

