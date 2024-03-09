Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

