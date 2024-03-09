South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
