Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTC. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Solo Brands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered Solo Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,159,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
