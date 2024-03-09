Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTC. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Solo Brands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered Solo Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NYSE:DTC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,159,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

