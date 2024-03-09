Solid Power’s (SLDP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.70. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,125,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 237,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 245,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

