SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 221.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,508 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 822,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62,509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 144.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

