SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Stéphanie Vaillancourt Buys 200 Shares

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stéphanie Vaillancourt bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,620.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.62 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

