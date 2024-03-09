SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Stéphanie Vaillancourt Buys 200 Shares

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stéphanie Vaillancourt bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,620.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.62 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
