Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 29.4 %

SWBI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,060. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

