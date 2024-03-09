Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,243.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,060 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWBI

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.