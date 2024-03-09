Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $80,060 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 66,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

