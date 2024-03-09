Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $793.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $990,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $80,060. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 1,589,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 893,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.