Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Shares of SNN opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 175,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 95,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.