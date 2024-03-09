SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,123,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 433,341 shares.The stock last traded at $12.31 and had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,580,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,997 shares of company stock worth $4,983,508. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

