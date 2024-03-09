Silver Spike Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Silver Spike Investment has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.2%.

SSIC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

