Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €180.00 ($195.65) and last traded at €181.54 ($197.33), with a volume of 1070817 shares. The stock had previously closed at €180.00 ($195.65).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €168.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €150.99.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

