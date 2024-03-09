Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.18.

SHLS stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

