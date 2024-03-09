Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Trimmed by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 186.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.