Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $20,955,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 485,842 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

