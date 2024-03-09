Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 12,240 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.