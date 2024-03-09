Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 15,386 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.9 %

TPX stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

