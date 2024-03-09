Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $613,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

