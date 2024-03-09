Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $676,000 in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

