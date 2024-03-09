Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $627,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

