Seven Eight Capital LP Has $606,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,003 shares of company stock worth $1,037,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

