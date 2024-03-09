Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,335 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

