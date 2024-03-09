Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $64.31 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

