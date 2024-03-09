Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 5,271 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,270 shares of company stock valued at $444,595 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

