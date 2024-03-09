Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 11,764 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

ARWR opened at $33.45 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $202,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,315.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,439 shares of company stock worth $7,312,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

