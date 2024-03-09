ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

