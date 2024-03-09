SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 69,427 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,372,164.05.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $281,367.20.

On Friday, January 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,158,547.90.

On Friday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,213,491.30.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:S opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after buying an additional 482,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.