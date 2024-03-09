Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

