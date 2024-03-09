Sempra (NYSE:SRE) EVP Justin Christopher Bird Sells 5,063 Shares of Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

