Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

