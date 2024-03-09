Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,176 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $354.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $367.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

